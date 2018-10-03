Council denies ordinance amendment for dogs on Riverwalk

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council denied another measure to allow dogs on the Manistee Riverwalk at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Council members voted, 4-2, to deny an ordinance amendment allowing dogs on the Riverwalk, from the west end of the Manistee Municipal Marina to the east end.

However, at a meeting on Sept. 18 city council members held a general consensus — at an unofficial 4-3 vote — in favor of allowing dogs, prompting city staff to prepare documents. The original ordinance amendment, drafted prior to the Sept. 18 meeting, prohibited dogs on the entire Riverwalk.

On Tuesday, many were not ready to pass the ordinance amendment in favor of dogs, due to concerns from the public on aggressive pets, cleanliness and more.

Mayor pro-tem Roger Zielinski said he was neither for or against allowing dogs, but wanted to hold more discussion around the issue. He said there needs to be more specific information like the size of the leash, and where dogs are or are not allowed beyond the Riverwalk.

Currently, the city lacks an ordinance addressing dogs on public beaches and the Riverwalk, rather there are policies in place stating dogs are not allowed in certain areas like Fifth Avenue Beach. Police are able to ask people to follow the posted rules, but cannot enforce it any further.

“It’s very confusing as to how we got to this point,” said Zielinski. “I am neither against it or for it at this point. I think that, if we have an opportunity, we need to (meet up) and resolve the (issue) this winter.”

Glenn Zaring, who was in attendance on Tuesday, asked council to reconsider their support, and think about the repercussions it could have on those who frequent the Riverwalk.

“We are a dog friendly community, we have beaches and we have parks,” said Zaring. “As a resident of the city, I am concerned with having dogs on the Riverwalk because of liability issues.”

Mick Szymanski, Manistee Lions Club president, said he thought council came up with a reasonable approach to the issue, but said there should be more discussion on other areas of the city.

“I wanted to point out that the council did a really good job on a compromise on the dog issue,” he said. “If we are concerned about dogs, then where do we draw the line? I would rather have a dog on the Riverwalk than River Street. If you are a boater, you are going to have to take the dog off the Riverwalk onto River Street to do (its) business…”

Council members Lynda Beaton and Erin Pontiac voted in favor of allowing dogs on certain portions of the Riverwalk. Mayor Jim Smith, Zielinski, James Grabowski and Dale Cooper voted no. Chip Goodspeed was not present.

There was no direction to council indicating further discussion around the issue.

Also on Tuesday, council approved a request from Ryan Kieszkowski to accept water and wastewater infrastructure, which supports his proposed residential development on property located in Manistee Township, which abuts the northern boundary of the city at Washington Street.

He also asked for approval to connect to the city’s water and wastewater systems. However, it was approved only if the developer meets certain requirements.

Kieszkowski has a proposed plan to build 72 residential units in the area. Jeff Mikula, DPW director, said the city has enough capacity to serve the needs for the development.

The development, “The Dunes at Lake Michigan,” consists of 15 lots along Lake Michigan for custom built homes, 10 cottages, 26 duplexes and a commons area with an outdoor pool.

Right now this is only an early plan, as other permits would be necessary before construction takes place. Kieszkowski said he hopes to be nearly finished with the project by spring of 2019.

“Right now, I am chasing a dream,” Kieszkowski said.

More details will be published when they become available.

Council members also unanimously passed the following agenda items:

• A contract to renew the Spicer Group as the city’s engineer of record for five more years;

• A measure for a lower pension multiplier for new hires in the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF). The recently ratified contract includes a provision that lowers the multiplier for the new hires’ defined benefit pension plan from 2.8 percent to 2.25 percent;

• The Boos, Brews and Brats event from noon to midnight on Oct. 27, hosted by the Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250. It will be held on River Street from Oak Street to Pine Street; and

• Several applications to boards and commissions including: Ron Wilson for the Compensation Commission; Fritz Boehm and Glenn Zaring for the Harbor Commission; William Connor for the Historic District Commission; Jeffery Reau for the Oil and Gas Investment Board; and Rochelle (Shelly) Thomas for the Planning Commission.

A council work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 9, with the Downtown Development Authority on the draft TIF plan.