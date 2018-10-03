DENNIS KROLCZYK: Judge Brunner the ‘best’ candidate for probate judge

TO THE EDITOR:

In these fraught times, am I permitted to praise a worthy opponent?

I have a small confession to make. I am retired now, but when I practiced probate and family law I really, really, did not like it when Attorney Tom Brunner was on the other side. It always meant more work for me. I always knew that he would be very well prepared, meticulous, and a strong advocate for everything to which his client was entitled. He is a formidable expert in both probate and family law, and a capable litigator. So, for many years we battled (so to speak) in the courts.

I might have breathed a sigh of relief when the voters of Manistee elevated him to the probate bench in 2006. Finally, I didn’t have him on the other side of any of my matters. Instead, I had to appear in front of him and plead my clients’ cases.

Here is the bottom line: Never, not once, not as a practicing attorney nor as a sitting judge did I ever see him act unfairly, impatiently or intemperately.

In my experience, he has always acted by the highest ethical standards. He has never brought an outside agenda to the bench but has always been an impartial umpire: He “calls ‘em as he sees ‘em.” He is a first-rate jurist, plain and simple.

By the way, what I am saying is well known to the local attorneys. Judge Brunner is given a peer-review rating of “distinguished”, and “Highly ethical” by the famous Martindale-Hubbell attorney/jurist rating agency.

As I say, I am retired, I won’t appear in front of him again. He and I do not socialize. The reason I support him is simple — I support him because I love Manistee County, and Manistee County deserves the best.

Dennis Krolczyk, Esq.

Onekama