FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Brethren wants to win Best Dam Brick for Homecoming

Brethren football heads into its Homecoming game against West Michigan D League rival Mesick fresh off a 58-0 win over Bear Lake and with its sights set on recapturing the Best Dam Brick.

The Bobcats last held the coveted rivalry trophy in 2014 — its second year of existence — but it has since eluded them.

Brethren head coach J.J. Randall feels that if the Bobcats hope to secure the Dam Brick they are going to have to be disciplined on the defensive side of the ball.

“Mesick has a good athlete at the quarterback position,” Randall said. “They have a few other athletes. The running back’s pretty good — pretty quick. We have to be able to contain and be disciplined on defense and fundamental. Mesick does run some different formations — tricky formations — and if we’re not sound on defense it could create some big plays for them.”

Randall believes Brethren’s (4-2 overall, 4-0 West Michigan D League) offense will be able to put points on the board against the Bulldogs (3-3, 3-1) so long as they “stay the course.”

“We have to stick with what we’ve been doing,” Randall said. “Just keep working, worrying about ourselves and executing on offense and executing on who we are blocking with different fronts and against different defensive schemes. Hopefully by Week 7 we’re prepared to see anything thrown at us.”

The Bulldogs topped Brethren 30-14 last season and hold a 32-17 overall record against the Bobcats.

Homecoming week is a busy time in the life of a high school athlete but Randall says his players have been focused and should be able to put on a strong performance in front of the home crowd.

“Practice has been pretty good,” Randall said. “There’s always a lack of focus during this week. There are so many different variables thrown in with Homecoming. The biggest thing is we’re still having fun and it’s been enthusiastic at practice so far in Week 7. It’s pretty fun to see as a first-year coach that the kids are still having fun and are able to execute in practice.”

The game kicks off at Brethren Friday at 7 p.m.

Bellaire at Bear Lake

Bear Lake football heads into its home non-conference game against Bellaire fresh off a 58-0 loss to Brethren. And if the Lakers hope to put on a stronger showing against the Eagles, they are going to have to do so without their full complement of players.

“We only have probably about 10 guys that can play this week,” said Bear Lake head coach John Prokes. “The eight we have that play out there are going to have to go both sides for the whole game and the two guys that I can get in to sub are going to have to step in there and do their job. We’ve got our work cut out for us this week.”

Among those not suiting up is starting quarterback Andre Brown, who is being shut down for the season after being put in concussion protocol, Prokes said.

“It’s not a permanent injury or anything like that but with three games to go it’s not worth bringing him back and risking any injury,” Prokes said. “What we’re focusing on with Andre is, take this time off and help us coach up the guys that are there and — for him — get ready for next year.”

Prokes believes Bellaire’s record of 2-4 overall and 0-4 in the Midwest Central 8-Man Conference-West is not a good indicator of how well they can play.

“We scrimmaged them earlier this year so we got to play against them a little bit,” Prokes said. “… We got to see a little bit of film on their previous games. They’re an athletic team. They like to throw the ball — I see that. They’re athletic enough. They’re a good football team. I don’t think their record reflects as good as they can do. … If Bellaire plays a mistake-free game they’re going to be really tough.”

With the football program in only its second year the players have had to get acclimated to the rigors of a football season. Prokes thinks they are starting to understand what it takes to be a competitive team and has seen encouraging signs in practice.

“Actually, (Wednesday’s) practice went pretty well,” Prokes said. “I liked it. We had a lot of intensity. The kids were fighting each other and hitting harder and that’s kind of nice to see. So, what I need to see them do is bring that intensity from practice into the games. That’s what we’re trying to do and that’s what I was talking to the guys about after practice (Wednesday). That intensity, that anger that you play with in practice when you are getting under each other’s skin is the way you have to play on Friday or Saturday night.”

“… We’ll see through the remaining three games, but I think this week after taking the beating we did against Brethren, I think it kind of woke them up and I think they realize what they have to do to play this game,” Prokes continued. “So we’ll see. Saturday night will tell us. Is it the same old story or do we take a step forward? And I’m hoping we take a step forward.”

The game will start at 7 p.m. Saturday in Brethren.

Manistee Catholic Central at Marion

Manistee Catholic Central football suffered a 28-14 loss to a strong Onekama team for its Homecoming game last week and look to rebound with a West Michigan D League game at Marion Friday.

Sabers (4-2 overall, 3-1 West Michigan D League) head coach Jake Szymanski knows what to expect from the Eagles’ (3-3, 3-2) offense.

“Marion’s going to be pretty straight-forward,” Szymanski said. “They only go with one primary formation, and that’s the Power I. They’re just going to try and run the ball left, run the ball right and try and ram it through the heart of our defense.

“They might throw in a couple of bootlegs or a little play-action here once in a while but that doesn’t happen too often,” Szymanski continued. “They’re pretty straight-forward. We pretty much know what we’re going to see from them. Defensively, we just need to show up and fill our assignments and we should be all right.”

MCC’s offense has shown it can be explosive but is occasionally prone to slowing once in the red zone.

“Offensively, we’re just going to have to execute,” Szymanski said. “Most of the year we haven’t had a horrible time of executing the offense, but in certain situations, we get inside the 30 or the 20 of the opposite team and then we struggle a little bit.”

Some Sabers are battling illness but should be ready to suit up come game time.

“Practice has been a little up and down,” Szymanski said. “We’ve had a lot of guys out sick. That hasn’t been good. We’re just trying to get to Friday and hopefully be able to pull out a W.”

The contest begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Marion.