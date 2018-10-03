FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Chips to play Muskegon Catholic for all the marbles

MANISTEE — The importance of this week’s game for the Manistee football program almost cannot be overstated.

The Chippewas (6-0 overall, 3-0 Lakes-8) have already clinched a share of the Lakes-8 Activities Conference league title, and will look to win the championship outright with a win Friday over perennial champion Muskegon Catholic Central.

Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said that his team has had this game circled on the calendar all season.

“I told the kids after the Gabriel Richard game, if you want the throne you have to knock off the king,” Bytwork said. “This is the team we want to see. If we’re going to win this thing outright, which we do, we want to do it against the team that’s held it. That would legitimize it all the way around.”

The Crusaders (3-3, 2-1) will be playing, not only for its share of the league crown, but also their playoff lives. Muskegon Catholic needs to win out to earn the six wins necessary for automatic qualification for postseason play.

The program has played playoff football in 12 of the last 13 seasons, only missing out in 2010 in that span, and won four straight state championships between 2013-16.

And unlike in previous years, Muskegon Catholic will likely not be able to sneak into the playoffs with five wins, nor would they compete in Division 8 if they did. The Crusaders have formed a co-op with Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, giving them a total combined enrollment that the MHSAA classifies as Class B. So, no more racking up playoff points by playing bigger schools.

But this year’s edition is clearly not a championship-caliber football team. Two of Muskegon Catholic’s three wins were over teams currently with losing records, 2-4 Algonac and 0-6 Muskegon Heights, and one of its three losses was to 1-5 Muskegon Orchard View.

That defeat to Orchard View was Muskegon Catholic’s first Lakes-8 loss since they joined the conference in 2014.

A large part of that decline is the result of the graduation of nine players from last year’s squad and the transfer of four projected starters, including all-state quarterback Cameron Martinez.

“They’re certainly younger than they have been,” Bytwork said. “It’e been pretty up-and-down for them. They obviously played very well against Ludington (a 34-6 MCC win). They have a new quarterback, obviously, and they have speed in the right positions.”

Manistee will look to turn the tables on a team that has manhandled them in the trenches in the past. This year’s Chippewas have been as strong at all positions as they have been in recent memory, as demonstrated by last week’s 39-6 destruction of Riverview Gabriel Richard.

Bytwork said that physicality will be the key to beating the young Crusaders and taking the league title.

“We have to play like 17- or 18-year-old men, offensively and defensively, “ he said. “That’s what set us apart last Friday, we were just more physical than Gabriel Richard was, across the board, and that’s why we won that game in dominating fashion.”

The fact that physical strength is an asset for the Chippewas as opposed to a liability, as has been the case in recent years, is due almost entirely to Manistee’s successful off-season powerlifting program.

“One of my guys told me that the (Gabriel Richard) game was bigger guys who don’t lift against smaller guys who lift,” Bytwork said. “It showed in that game that maybe we were not as tall, but we were just stronger. And that made all the difference in the world.”

Kickoff for Friday’s game will be at 7 p.m.