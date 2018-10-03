FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Portagers in the playoffs again

ONEKAMA — Onekama qualified for the 2018 football playoffs, not with a long run or a touchdown pass, but with a phone call.

The Portagers picked up its sixth win when their scheduled opponent, Owendale-Gagetown, chose to forfeit their game on Saturday due to a lack of players.

Onekama athletic director Nathan Bradford said that he was notified when he called his counterpart at Owendale-Gagetown on Monday as part of the routine of getting a football game together.

“They had a couple of kids get hurt and a couple ineligible,” Bradford said. “They want to get their guys healthy and hopefully play their homecoming game next week.”

With the official 2-0 win, Onekama improves to 6-1, and automatically qualifies for the playoffs for the fifth season in a row. Before the current playoff streak, the Portagers had never played postseason football more than two years running.

After the freshly created bye week, Onekama will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 12 against Suttons Bay.