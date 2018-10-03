Horse drawn wagon rides part of fall celebration Oct. 13

LUDINGTON — Enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride in Ludington State Park, refreshments, music, a beach

campfire and the beautiful views at the Lake Michigan Beach House during the 2018 fall celebration.

The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Ludington State Park.

It is sponsored by Friends of Ludington State Park in conjunction with Ludington State Park and Soberalski Farm’s Draft Horses.

The wagon ride drawn by the farm’s draft horses will be through a portion of the park.

Doughnuts and apple juice will be served at the Lake Michigan beach house.

80 Cows, a local trio, will perform upstairs by the fireplace. 80 Cows’ member Mike Lenich said the group is named after a saying from member Deb Chase’s father who said 80 cows is the perfect number for a small dairy farm herd. The band is rounded out by Dan Mahinyski on bass.

Park interpreter Alan Wernette plans to be on hand to answer any questions about the exhibits in the beach house.

There is no cost, though donations to, and memberships with, Friends of Ludington State Park are encouraged. A Michigan Recreation Passport is required for motor vehicles entering the park.

For updates, follow Friends of Ludington State Park on Facebook.