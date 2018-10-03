Injuries sustained in Cleon Township crash

CLEON TWP. — At approximately 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle head-on collision with entrapment on Yates Road near Valencourt Road in Cleon Township.

Preliminary investigation determined that a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, driven by a 41-year-old Copemish man with an expired license, had crossed the center line and struck a northbound grey 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which was driven by a 45-year-old Midland man. He and his passenger — his 73-year-old father of New Lothrop — were both injured in the accident.

Members of the Cleon and Maple Grove Fire Departments used the Jaws of Life to extricate the two men from the Chevy Silverado. The driver was airlifted by AeroMed to Munson Hospital Traverse City. EMS personnel on scene advised he was in critical condition. The 73-year-old passenger was transported by ambulance to Munson Hospital Traverse City with serious injuries.

The 41-year-old Copemish man was transported by law enforcement to Munson Manistee Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Alcohol is not considered to be a factor at this time. All parties involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Yates Road was closed for approximately 2 1/2 hours before reopening this afternoon.

Due to the severity of the accident with multiple violations, the incident report will be submitted to the Manistee County Prosecutor for review.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan State Police, Munson EMS, Thompsonville EMS, Cleon Township Fire Department, Maple Grove Fire Department and AeroMed.