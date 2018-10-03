Laker, Bobcat harriers run for WMDL championship

CUSTER — The West Michigan D League Championship meet was held at Mason County Eastern Wednesday. The Bear Lake boys team took third with 50 points. MCE took took first with 46 while Walkerville took second with 48. The Laker girls were unable to post a team score and Brethren was unable to post a team score for boys or girls.

“We’re training for the end of the season,” said Bear Lake head coach Tony Shrum. “We wanted to go out and try to win the league title and I think we at least got a share of it, so that’s good. I told those guys, ‘Hey, we’re working for something a lot bigger than this in a couple of weeks.’ … We’re moving on. We’ll focus on the next big race.”

Manistee Catholic Central’s Henry Hybza — who competes for Mason County Eastern — led the Cardinals and finished fourth overall with a time of 19:22, helping the MCE boys team take first at the meet.

For the Bear Lake boys, Jarrett Buckner took fifth with a 19:24. Sam Corey (19:40), Luca Leffew (19:50), Hunter Bentley (20:22) and Trevor Eisenlohr (20:51) also scored for the Lakers.

“I thought Luca ran a nice race today,” Shrum said. “Hunter struggled. It was kind of an odd day. It was hot and then it was cooler and it rained a little bit and the sun came back out. Hunter struggles in the heat so he had a rough race and that hurt us today but hey, so be it. It is what it is. We move on and we’re excited about the rest of the season.”

Hayley May paced the Laker girls and took ninth with a 26:18. Kalissa Swanson (28:01) and Angel Klein (33:22) also ran for Bear Lake.

“The girls went out strong but I think they’re just kind of running on tired legs right now,” Shrum said. “We raced hard Saturday, had a hard practice Monday and had to come back and race again on Wednesday. It will pay off later on in the season.”

Brethren’s Alexis Tracy took first among the girls with a 21:45. Federica Pedrotti came in seventh with a 25:21 and Theresa Young battled through nagging injuries to finish in 16th with a 29:53.

“Alexis (Tracy) won the whole thing,” said Brethren head coach Kyle Griffin. “She ran her season-best. … It was her first time getting under 22 this year and she beat two girls that she’s going to be competing with at regionals. So, she was excited. And then Federica (Pedrotti) ran a real good race. She managed to take seventh, so she managed to go all-conference. That was awesome to see for her.”

Justin Kissling paced the Bobcats with a 19:33, good for sixth place. Andrea Scarfone took 17th with a 20:34 and Eric Grismore finished 21st with a 21:16.

“Justin took sixth, so he was all-conference,” Griffin said. “He ran his season-best. … Andrea was close to breaking 20 and Eric ran a low 21. So you figure we got out of there bringing six kids for the high school side and leaving with three of them all-conference. I’ll call that a good day.”

Griffin believes his small but speedy team may be able to make some noise at regionals.

“Alexis is setting herself up to make a real solid run at regionals,” Griffin said. “And then in all reality, Justin is kind of gearing himself up to flirt with breaking 18s at regionals and at least putting himself in the conversation. If he has a great day and a couple kids have a day not go their way it’s starting to look like he could flirt with it.”

Bear Lake next competes at the Portage Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday and Brethren will run at the Traverse City Invitational Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.