Looking Back for Oct. 4

20 YEARS AGO

Brethren royalty

Rachel Fischer and Larry Ward are the newly-crowned Homecoming queen and king at Brethren High School. The two were crowned during halftime ceremonies of Saturday’s game with DeTour of which the Bobcats won 14-8.

40 YEARS AGO

Apartment complex going up

A three-building, 48 unit apartment building complex is rising out of the mud at the corner of Ramsdell Road and Cherry Street. Work on one of the two-story units is well underway and foundations for two others has been poured.

Catholic Central Homecoming

Manistee Catholic Central Homecoming Queen Carol Stypa was surrounded by her homecoming court in anticipation as the News Advocate snapped a photo of the ladies. The Sabers will be playing Fulton-Middleton on their home turf this Saturday when the court will appear. The queen’s court members are: 12th Grade – Kathy Kubanek, 11th Grade – Lynn LaPorte, 10th Grade – Kelley LaPorte and 9th Grade – Lori Grange.

80 YEARS AGO

Improvement to local harbor considered

An effort to determine what terms the Pere Marquette Railway will offer the city in the proposed purchase of seven acres of railway land near the mouth of Manistee Harbor, require for major port improvement, will be made by the city’s harbor commission upon authorization of the city commission.

Back from bike trip

George T. Despres left Manistee September 9 and returned October 3 from an interesting and successful 1,400 mile bicycle trip around Lake Michigan. His route took him from Manistee to Cadillac, Tawas City, Alpena, Mackinaw City, the Soo, Manistique, Green Bay, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Chicago, and back to Manistee on US-131.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum.