Student count day finds mixed results at local districts

MANISTEE — All public school official’s eyes were on the hallways and classrooms in their respective buildings on Wednesday when the official state fall count was taken to determine per pupil funding.

School budgets that were made by school administrators and approved by boards of education by July 1 were done so by making an estimate of the student counts. In the interim time leading up to count day, school officials keep a close eye on their student numbers because state funding is based on 90 percent of it coming from the fall count and 10 percent from the spring count in February.

Manistee Area Public Schools, which is the county’s largest school district, is looking at adecrease this year. MAPS business manager Howard Vaas said there were several factors that contributed to the decrease.

“We have 1,401 traditional students and we have 19.5 non-conventional students that are partial FTEs (full time equivalents) from Trinity Lutheran School and Manistee Catholic Central and work with home school students, so that brings us up to 1,421 students,” said Vaas. “That is 17 kids less from the February (spring count) and 43 kids less than last year.”

Despite the loss of students Vaas said they budgeted well this year to anticipate the loss of revenue from fewer students.

“We budgeted for 1,421 which is right where we are at today,” Vaas said. “Some things that really jump out at you is we graduated 102 seniors last year and only added 86 kindergarten students.”

However, CASMAN Academy director Shelly VanVoorst was happy with their numbers on Wednesday.

“We are doing good as we budgeted for 60 students and right now we are sitting at 70 students,” said VanVoorst. “There was a few we lost from the start of the year, but it gives us some breathing room financially if we have any mechanical issues with the building or if we need to hire more staff.”

VanVoorst said CASMAN picked up some students from families who moved into this area from out of the county.

“They’re students who were in an alternative program in another location and so that is why they choose to send them here,” said VanVoorst. “We have been losing families over the past several years and it would be nice to get a few more coming in.”

Kaleva Norman Dickson and Bear Lake superintendent Marlen Cordes said he also saw an increase in students in one of his districts and the other held its own in the count.

“At Bear Lake we are at 284 students and that is up from last fall when we were at 272 students,” said Cordes. “I am very happy with that. This is two years in a row after four years of declining enrollment that we have climbed in our numbers. The fall of 2016 we were at 267 students, and we went up to 272 last year. Now we have we went up again to 284 so I am excited to see that jump. We also budgeted for 270 students this year so we are in good shape.”

Kaleva Norman Dickson’s enrollment came in at 515 students, and that is down a little from a year ago when they were at 520 students. However, Cordes said they did rebound from a low February spring count.

“We were actually at 498 in the spring, so we had lost 22 kids from a year ago from fall to spring,” said Cordes. “So to come back to 515 I am pretty happy as we budgeted for 490, so I am happy with that number. For the last three years our enrollment had been going up and even though we dropped a little this year, we are right at that average.”

Cordes said after 10-12 years of declining enrollment prior to that time it seems nice to be stabilizing their numbers.

The Onekama Consolidated Schools enrollment numbers came in at 415 students on count day. Hughes said there were several factors adding to that decline.

“We budgeted last spring for 425 students, so we are down from that number,” said Hughes. “We lost five kids from one family in the last week when they had to move out of the district because they couldn’t find any affordable housing in our district. Another thing is last year we had six foreign exchange students and this year we don’t have any.”