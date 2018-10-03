Volunteers, host sites sought for Safe Harbor

MANISTEE — Since 2009, Love INC’s Safe Harbor program has opened doors to the area’s homeless, providing meals and shelter to individuals and families at rotating host sites during the coldest months of the year.

Its success, however, has always depended on donated space and volunteers. And with the new season for Safe Harbor fast approaching, organizers are still seeking both.

“We currently have six weeks that are not filled by host sites,” said Lisa Clarke, Family Services Director of Love INC. “And since this is a completely volunteer-run program, having volunteers throughout is crucial too.”

The rotating shelter program runs from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. every night from Nov. 3 to March 29. Volunteer drivers, gatekeepers and overnight staff are necessary throughout the winter.

“If we do not have enough volunteers to run the sites, we cannot open,” Clarke said. “Last year, we served 26 homeless men and women. This summer, we have given out more than 20 tents to homeless families.

“If these families have not found shelter before the snow falls, we can expect that they will be looking to enter a shelter.”

Safe Harbor volunteer needs:

• Host sites: Churches or organizations willing to open the doors (in one-week increments) for homeless to find shelter from the cold from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

• Transportation: Pick up Safe Harbor homeless guests from designated pick-up point at 5:55-6 p.m. to bring to shelter. Pick up Safe Harbor homeless guests from shelter to drop off to designated drop-off points at 8 a.m.

• Gatekeeper: Check in homeless guests from 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. (training provided).

• Dinner: Prepare, serve and clean up from 6:15-7:30 p.m.

• Breakfast: Prepare, serve and clean up from 6:45-7:30 a.m.

• Overnight: Secure guests through the night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Those interested in volunteering, or organizations willing to donate space for week-long increments, are asked to contact Clarke at (231) 723-6613, ext. 111.

Safe Harbor is still in need of host sites for the weeks of Nov. 17-23; Dec. 8-14; Jan. 19-25; March 2-8; March 9-15; and March 16-22.

Safe Harbor is slated to start on Nov. 3 at the Faith Covenant Church, located at 475 Eighth St. in Manistee.

For each night of Safe Harbor, check-in is from 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. while guests must check out by 8 the following morning. Dinner and breakfast is provided.

“We are the only homeless shelter in Manistee and we are open to men, women and families,” Clarke said. “It’s such an important program, because, this week alone, we’ve seen three families come through our doors who are homeless. They are going to need warm shelter through the winter.

“If it was my mother, my sister, my brother, my child out in the cold, I’d want someone to pull them in,” she said. “That’s really the whole point of Safe Harbor: providing someplace safe and warm for those who need it.”