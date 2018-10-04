Absent voter ballots now available from area clerks

MANISTEE — All early indications are pointing to higher than normal turnout of voters for the mid-term elections on Nov. 6.

People who have a schedule conflict or some other valid reason for not being able to make it to the polls on that day are reminded by township, city and county clerks as well as the Michigan Secretary of State’s office that they can still vote by absent voter ballot.

Manistee County Clerk Jill Nowak said acquiring an absent voter ballot is easy, but a voter must meet certain requirements.

“They need to file a written request or fill out an application with the township or city clerk where they vote,” said Nowak. “It’s pretty easy. There is also an application that voters can get on line at Michigan.gov.”

According to Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, a voter may obtain an absentee ballot if they are:

• Age 60 years or older;

• Unable to vote with assistance at the polls;

• Expecting to be out of town on election day;

• In jail awaiting arraignment or trial;

• Unable to attend the polls due to religious reason; and

• Appointed to work as an election inspector in a precinct outside of your precinct of residence.

Johnson said anyone needing assistance in obtaining the address of their city or township clerk can find them at www.Michigan.gov/vote. The request must include one of the six reasons stated above and their signature. Requests must be received by the voter’s clerk no later than 2 p.m. on the Saturday before the election.

Johnson pointed out that once a request is received by the local clerk, the voter’s signature is checked against their voter registration record before a ballot is issued as the person must be a registered voter. Requests are processed immediately and may be issued to the person’s home address or any address outside of their city or township of residence.

Manistee County Chief Deputy Clerk Lindsey Marquardt said absent voter ballots are currently available throughout the county at the township and city clerks’ offices.

“The clerks do have those ballots available and they can be returned up to 8 p.m. on election day, which is the close of the polls,” said Marquardt.

Johnson said there also is a provision in the event of a sudden illness or family death that would prevent someone from reaching the polls on election day. In that event people must submit the request after the deadline for the regular absent voter ballots has passed, but before 4 p.m. on election day. The emergency must have taken place at a time which made it impossible to apply for a regular absent voter ballot. If that happens, people are encouraged to contact their local clerk for more information about emergency absent voter ballots.