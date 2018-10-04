America’s longest canopy walk opens in Michigan this weekend

By Marc Daalder

Detroit Free Press

MIDLAND — The crown jewel of a $20 million redevelopment in Midland is finally launching this fall, as the Dow Gardens opens its 1,400-foot-long canopy walk on Oct. 7.

What is it?

A canopy walk is an elevated walkway in a forest or other scenic location — numerous bridges and paths allow visitors to explore the Gardens from a new perspective. Dow Gardens is the longest canopy walk in the United States and at times suspends visitors more than four stories above the forest floor.

Where is it?

Dow Gardens is located in Midland, Mich., a 30-minute drive northwest of Saginaw. That’s just over two hours from Detroit, making it good for a day trip or a weekend vacation. After all, there are plenty of other things to do in Midland.

What’s nearby?

Midland is home to a minor league baseball team, a 1,300-acre nature reserve and the Tridge, a three-way bridge spanning the Chippewa and Tittabawassee rivers.

What is the Whiting Forest?

The Whiting Forest is a 54-acre forest that has been under renovation since 2014. Adjacent to the Dow Gardens, the forest features an orchard, ponds, a cafe and a brand new 13,600-square-foot playground. The canopy walk splits into three arms, each of which focuses on a specific part of the forest: the picturesque spruces, the century-old ponds and the orchard of apple, cherry, plum and pear trees.

Over 1,000 new trees were planted as part of the renovation project, including 67 different types of apple trees. Another 2,000 will be added in the future.

How much does it cost?

Access to both the gardens and the forest comes with the purchase of a single cheap ticket: $5 for adults, $1 for kids 6-17 and college students and free for children five and under.

More information about the Gardens can be found on their website.