Chips erupt in 2nd half, trounce Muskegon Catholic

MANISTEE — It was the first of two big games of football in two days between Manistee and Muskegon Catholic Central at Chippewa Field.

Manistee gridiron fans will hope that their team’s result Friday will resemble the soccer team’s on Thursday, a dominating 6-1 win for the Chippewas.

Grant Schlaff and Marek Nesrsta each scored twice for Manistee, Will Elbers and Dylan Johnson scored one each, and senior captain Elmo Sarabia celebrated Parents Night by stepping up as a playmaker, dishing out four assists in the game.

The Chippewas (9-7-1 overall, 1-5-1 Lakes-8) had a sluggish first half, but blew the game open early in the second, with a flurry of four goals in the span of five minutes to take the game by the throat.

Manistee scored the only goal of the first half, when a ball was sent in by Sarabia and fumbled by the Muskegon Catholic keeper. Schlaff was in the right place at the right time for the easy tap-in with 10:47 left in the half.

Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said that he had little to say to his team at the break.

“Someone’s got to step up and get the fire going,” Prince said. “It seemed like we came out firing right out of the gate and didn’t slow up after that.”

Nesrsta opened the floodgates 6:06 into the second half, when he ran onto a perfect through ball from Sarabia and made a nice first-time finish to make the score 2-0.

Elbers scored just 22 seconds later on a tap-in from another Crusader goalkeeping mistake, Sarabia sent Nesrsta through again 47 seconds after that, and suddenly the Chippewas found themselves leading 4-0.

Schlaff scored his second goal 29:15 left in the contest with a blast from 20 yards out the skimmed the underside of the crossbar and caromed in.

Muskegon Catholic pulled one back with 26:03 left on a shot from 25 yards out that found the upper corner and gave Manistee keeper Drew Schlaff no chance, and Johnson scored his second goal in as many games to put the icing on the cake with 2:35 left, assisted by Jack Holtgren, that made the final score 6-1.

After a tough stretch of just one win in nine games, Manistee has now won two in a row with two games left in the regular season, regaining a bit of the swagger that they gained from a 6-1 start t the season.

“It was a good win. I was pleased with it,” Prince said. “They moved the ball around, they were patient, and that’s what we want to see. We still have two tough games left, and after that it’s win or go home.”

The Chippewas will finish the Lakes-8 schedule on Oct. 9, when they visit fourth-ranked Ludington, and complete the regular season at Benzie Central on Oct. 11.

Manistee will host its first-round district game on Oct. 15 against Reed City, with the semifinals and final at Ludington.