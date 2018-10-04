Fedder to present at Benzonia Academy Lecture Series on Oct. 11

BENZONIA — Mark Fedder will present “Manistee: After the Lumber” next week as part of the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Benzonia Academy Lecture Series.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Benzie Area Historical Museum.

The presentation will take a close look at how the City of Manistee had to reinvent itself in the 1910s and 1920s after its timber resources, the primary source of the area’s economy, was depleted.

Fedder is the director of the Manistee Historical Museum and was born and raised in Manistee.

The Benzie Area Historical Museum is located at 6941 Traverse Ave. in Benzonia. Call (231) 882-5539 for more information.