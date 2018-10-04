High winds cause power outage in Onekama, cancel school

ONEKAMA — Wednesday evening’s high winds caused considerable damage and the loss of power in the Village of Onekama and surrounding area.

Consumers Energy officials were reporting that roughly 1,400 homes were without power starting in the middle of the night causing local residents to make some adjustments in their daily routines. Power is estimated to be back on by 11 p.m. on tonight, but many residents were reporting the return to service in the mid-afternoon hours.

The damage to the area and lack of power forced the cancellation of classes and an athletic event at Onekama Consolidated Schools today. OCS superintendent Kevin Hughes said there just wasn’t any way they could have held classes.

“We didn’t get power back on until 3:30 p.m. so we had to cancel everything including school, all sports events and practices because we didn’t have any lights at all,” said Hughes.

He said that the district did receive some assistance from neighboring school districts to prevent the spoiling of refrigerated food products. Onekama Consolidated Schools, Bear Lake and KND schools have the same food service director for all three districts, making the assistance an easy task.

“Some of our dairy products were running into problems so Bear Lake and KND let us bring out milk and some of our perishable stuff over there,” said Hughes. “We have a back-up generator, but because of the construction it was offline right now because we are still getting all our boilers hooked up.”

Hughes said he drove around the district and there were lots of trees and power lines down, so he felt it was best to keep the students off the streets for one day.

“We really didn’t have any choice and without any power the toilets don’t flush and we didn’t have water,” said Hughes. “There is emergency back-up lighting that is battery operated, but since the power went off during the night and those lights were on all that time the batteries went down so we didn’t even have them.”

Hughes said they have to go through the school and reset certain systems now that the power is back on, because most of it is all computer controlled and takes some time to get back up and running. However, he said but they plan to be back in session for Friday’s classes.

“I think we are all set,” said Hughes.