KATIE SCHOEDEL: Urges residents to get out and vote

TO THE EDITOR:

Do you care about the food you eat? Do you care about jobs? About Michigan’s economy? About your friends and neighbors who live outside of the city lights?

I’ve been part of farming and agriculture most of my life and choose to live in Manistee County because of the rural values and morals found here.

Voting is important to me, as it is to most everyone I know. I’m not one to have someone tell me how to exercise this responsibility, and I listen to others to form my opinion.

I believe Bill Schuette should be the next governor of Michigan because he listens to the rural communities and farmers.

So no matter how you choose to vote, please vote. The voice of rural communities and farmers are important to Michigan’s future.

Katie Schoedel

Manistee