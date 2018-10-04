Looking Back for Oct. 5

40 YEARS AGO

Chip netters notch sixth victory

Bouncing back after a narrow 4-3 loss to Traverse City Central, the Manistee High School girls tennis team turned around and crushed the hapless Leelanau girls, 7-0 at First Street Beach. Nancy Saylor, playing at number one singles, still wound up with a 6-2, 6-3 victory after some struggles while Linda Strouf won matches with 6-1 and 6-0 score.

60 YEARS AGO

County Library gains status for special grant

Librarian Margaret Grimes received notification recently that the Manistee County library has met the qualifications for the county and regional Library Development Fund grant. Mrs. Grimes and her staff, Mrs. Anna Ereon and Miss Norma Kolb, have been busy taking a complete inventory of the library. They are planning a special observance of Book Week in November.

80 YEARS AGO

Hebner cannot withdraw from election

Roy Hebner, who recently named city police chief, cannot withdraw as Republican nominee for sheriff in the November election, Prosecuting Attorney Wilfred Lewis ruled today in a decision asked by the county election board which had received Hebner’s petition that his certificate of nomination be held up and a substitute candidate named in his stead.

Author to speak

Louise V. Armstrong, former Manistee County FERA administer and author of the current book, “We Too Are the People,” was the guest on the opening program of the Grand Rapids Woman’s Club held this afternoon at Grand Rapids.

Water Street to be widened

Another step to eliminate traffic congestion and auto danger spots will be taken by the city in the near future when Water Street is widened from Maple to Oak streets. In addition, the curbing on the west side of Maple Street will be pushed back, providing additional parking space.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum