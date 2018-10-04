Manistee golfers brave cold vs. Leland in regional warmup

MANISTEE — Manistee golf hosted Leland in a dual meet at the Manistee Golf and Country Club Thursday. Illness and a class field trip left Leland only able to field three players and therefore unable to post a team score. The Chippewas seized the opportunity to use the meet as a tune-up for the fast-approaching regionals and shot a 9-hole team score of 196.

“We did play on the gold tees which — on a few of the holes — are moved up a little bit,” said Manistee head coach Bridget Warnke. “It kind of gave the girls a different view of the holes than we’re used to which is something — coming into regionals — I wanted them to prepare for. Different kinds of shots and whatnot. I decided to do that because I know Leland has some inexperienced players. I think that was good.”

Tiffany Elo led the Chippewas with a 41. Katie Huber recorded a 46, Lily Sandstedt shot a 54, a both Sara Thompson and Trista Arnold finished with a 55. Marial Rahn shot a 56 and Arianna Kamaloski shot a 57 that did not factor into the team score.

“I did pretty decent,” Huber said. “I started out pretty well and then I just had some trouble on the last couple holes.”

Warnke sees some things she would like the players to clean up to get them playing their best for regionals, which take place Wednesday in Grayling.

“We have a short practice (today) and we’re going to work on some chipping and putting,” Warnke said. “I saw quite a few chips that were not so hot. But with a 196 — we shot a 205 the other day — I think we’re on pace for a good showing at regionals.”

Manistee next sees action at home against Big Rapids Monday at 1 p.m. for an 18-hole contest.

The Chippewas will compete in the MHSAA Division 4 regionals at Grayling Country Club in Grayling on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The Division 4 state finals will be held at The Meadows at Grand Valley State University on Oct. 19-20