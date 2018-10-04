MAPS asking for 18 mill non-homestead renewal on Nov. 6

MANISTEE — The Nov. 6 general election ballot will contain a wide variety of races, millage requests and state proposals that voters will be asked to consider.

One of of those items voters in the Manistee Area Public School District will be asked to decide is an 18 mill non-homestead operating millage renewal proposal. MAPS business manager Howard Vaas pointed out that this renewal is something that all public school districts must pass to receive all of their state funding.

“This is just a continuation of the 18 mills that we have been levying since Proposal A came into existence in 1994,” said Vaas. “The thing I always remind people of is that the state gives the school district a per pupil foundation allowance and we are tied for dead last in the state. No school district gets less than we do for our foundation allowance. But in order for that to be fully funded the state makes up the difference on what the 18 mills generates and the allowance they give you.”

Vaas said this will not increase the amount of taxes residents are paying on their primary residence. The 18-mill tax is levied on industrial, commercial and second home properties. That means it does not affect residents who do not own that type of property.

“This is non-homestead so it does not affect their primary residence,” said Vaas.

MAPS has passed this renewal on several occasions, as have all the Manistee County public school systems. However, failure of the renewal would mean a loss of $4,249,150 to the district’s budget.

“That is what we collect locally, so that would be a catastrophic loss to our budget,” said Vaas. “It is about a quarter of our total budget. All the money that is raised from this millage goes for operations in the district.”

The current millage will be expiring in 2019 and what the MAPS board is asking for is voters to approve this millage renewal for a total of four years from 2020 to 2023.

The ballot proposal will read:

“This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Manistee Area Public Schools, Manistee and Mason Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of four years, 2020 to 2023, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2020 is approximately $4,249,150 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy)?”

MAPS district voters will also be asked in the Nov. 6 election to fill three seats on the board of education. Those are for six-year terms and three candidates have filed to get their name on the ballot. Those three are incumbents Dr. Paul Antal and Paul Wehrmeister, and newcomer Theresa Anderson. Current board member Richard “Duke” Edmondson is not seeking another term.