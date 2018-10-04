PREP ROUNDUP: MCC spikers roll over MCE in 5 sets; Bear Lake, Brethren also win

CUSTER — Manistee Catholic Central volleyball competed in a West Michigan D League contest at Mason County Eastern Thursday. The Sabers won in three sets by scores of 27-25, 25-15 and 25-8 and moved to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in the WMDL.

“Overall we played great everywhere,” said MCC head coach Dan Long. “We played good at the net. (MCE) had some height. That first game was really close. It was going back and forth, back and forth. It was a real confidence-builder for the girls and from there they just played their hearts out.”

Lisa Giani led the Sabers with 13 kills and five aces. Rylee Feliczak added five kills and four aces while Kaylyn Johnson had a strong performance from the service line, amassing 12 aces to go with her one kill.

Manistee Catholic next sees action at the Brethren Invitational Saturday at 9 a.m.

Bobcats sweep Walkerville

WALKERVILLE — Brethren volleyball competed on the road against West Michigan D League foe Walkerville and won in three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-18. The Bobcats move to 4-4 overall and 4-4 in the WMDL.

“I think the girls are getting more comfortable in the new system that we started using on Tuesday,” said Brethren assistant coach Heather Hansen. “There were a little bit of growing pains throughout the sets but I would say they played a lot better. They were able to play in system a lot more often, which was nice to see. It’s a good building step going into our last conference game and conference tournament next week.”

The Bobcats next host the Brethren Invitational Saturday at 9 a.m.

Manistee swims at Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Manistee swimming traveled to Traverse City and had a strong showing against a much larger squad, recording 64 points to Traverse City’s 118.

Jaelyn Thomas took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:10.89 while Ginger Hiipakka took second with a 2:20.19. Thomas also took first in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in 5:47.63. Lauren Mendians won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.37 and the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:06.53 while Anna Lee took second in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:09.77.

“First of all, our kids are now at the point where they can swim four events in the same night with whatever the quality is, it’s equal,” said Manistee head coach Corey Van Fleet. “So you don’t get one good event and three slopped through and nearly drowned, you know? We had first-year kids (Thursday) swim credible events. Their times are in the ballpark. This week and last week we filled up a lot of holes for the conference meet with young kids and they’re doing well.”

In the relay events, the team of Maddy Fox, Hiipakka, Thomas and Megan Huber took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a 1:56.72 while the team of Thomas, Hiipakka, Lee and Mendians won the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 4:14.82.

The Chippewas will next compete in Ypsilanti Saturday, Oct. 13 at noon.

Bear Lake volleyball sweeps Baldwin

BALDWIN — Bear Lake volleyball traveled to Baldwin for a West Michigan D League contest and swept the Panthers by scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-18. The Lakers (4-5 overall, 4-4 West Michigan D League) and Panthers also played the final two sets so the Baldwin reserves could get some playing time on parents’ night and Bear Lake won those sets 25-22 and 15-5.

“It was a team effort win tonight,” said Bear Lake head coach Marla Evans. “Everyone from the starters and all the reserves pulled together. Our serves were on, our attacks on the net were great and our defense was spot on.”

Cosima Holler had seven kills, two assists, seven aces and six digs for the Lakers. Olivia Hejl added two kills, 13 assists and one block while Gabi Pargeon recorded one kill, seven assists and seven aces.

Bear Lake next competes at the Brethren Invitational Saturday at 9 a.m.