Sun shines bright on Paint the Town Pink

Hundreds gather downtown for 11th annual event

MANISTEE — Heading into its second decade, the 11th annual Paint the Town Pink included two special “events” on Thursday.

The first, announced by self proclaimed “crazy lady in pink” and event co-organizer Nancy Day, was the sun.

“What is different this year than has happened in the last 10, 11 years?” she asked the crowd gathered on River Street in front of the Manistee Municipal Marina. “Sun! We love it. … We just want to say that this is the first time that a lot of us can ever remember that we’ve walked in support of a loved one wearing sunglasses.”

The other was the announcement of a song dedicated to Manistee and Paint the Town Pink by country singer Anita Cochran.

“I’m a breast cancer survivor. I just finished my last chemo last week,” Cochran said in a video that was played for the crowd gathered. “… If I would have known about 3D imaging, I probably would have caught my cancer at a much earlier stage than I did. So thank you to the Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for all that you do. And thank you all so much for being here at this event, Paint the Town Pink. I wish I could be here with you guys.”

Cochran currently lives in Nashville, but grew up in Southland, Mich. She is in New York City now, set to appear on “Good Morning America” on Friday, “fighting for all of us warriors — all of you out there. We’re doing this together. Stay strong and fight like a girl,” Cochran said.

The video of the song, “Fight Like a Girl” was played for hundreds gathered for the event, and will be available on Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital’s Facebook page.

Hundreds of survivors, family and friends of all ages gathered on Thursday during Paint the Town Pink to show support and celebrate with a ceremony and the traditional Ribbon Walk, which took participants along Manistee’s Riverwalk from the Municipal Marina and back through River Street.

Day congratulated everyone fighting a journey to healthiness.

“Manistee is a great community to put your arms around everybody,” she said. “Just make sure that you get well; we’re there for you and we’re also praying for you. We welcome you — our pink friends — and on behalf of everyone associated with Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and Foundation, thanks very much for being here today supporting Paint the Town Pink for the last 11 years.”

She said that the message remains the same today as it did on day one.

“Raise awareness, encourage you to do your monthly self breast exams (ladies and gents) and to talk with your healthcare provider about regular health screenings,” said Day. “Julie (Raymond) and I, and the entire team — Gina (Hodges), Karen, everyone associated — could never have imagined that PTTP would have such a wonderful impact on our community and you are to be thanked hundredfold for your support and making this a success and something we look forward to sharing with you each year.”

James Barker, president and CEO of Manistee Hospital, thanked Manistee mayor James Smith for proclaiming Thursday Paint the Town Pink Day in Manistee.

“I want to thank all of you who come out to this every single, solitary year. It’s amazing to see the faces who come out every year; a lot of it’s the same faces that come out every time to celebrate the survivors and work and raise money for those who are getting ready to face this and they don’t even know it yet,” he said. “It’s important that we have this technology here in Manistee; that you don’t have to travel for this, that you’re right here. We have the staff here at this hospital that are so dedicated to making sure that every one of you are taken care of in the right manner. Thank you very, very much.”

Donations from Paint the Town Pink, along with hospital funds, have allowed for the purchase of digital mammography and upgrades, state of the art equipment, and educational opportunities to Manistee Hospital’s local radiology department, said Day.

“One year your generosity enabled the outright purchase of a breast biopsy chair — all for you,” she said. “Now our community is blessed with an incredible diagnostic tool — 3D digital mammography. Yes, your generosity and your gifts have remained 100 percent local, and you should be most proud.”

Donations can be made all year-round to Paint the Town Pink; call Sherri Protasiewicz, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Foundation charitable giving officer, at (231) 398-1270 for more information.