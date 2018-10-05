Doyle named interim director of Manistee Recreation Association

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee Recreation Association’s board of directors have appointed Nick Doyle as the interim director of the MRA following the recent resignation announcement of current director Kenny Kott.

Doyle, a graduate of Manistee Catholic Central, earned a bachelor’s degree in Recreation & Event Management at Central Michigan University.

While in pursuit of his college degree, Doyle worked as a recreation assistant for the City of Mount Pleasant Parks & Recreation Department and the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Department of the Coast Guard in Cape May, New Jersey. Doyle has also been working with the MRA as a recreation assistant since early June.

Doyle looks forward to maintaining the progress the MRA has established under the direction of Kott.

“Having the opportunity to work in a field I feel passionate about while in a community I have personal connections to is unique,” Doyle said. “I’m aware of the progress the MRA has made over the years and I look forward to maintaining and continuing its success.”

Kott has accepted a position with the Boyer Agency, working as an insurance agent. He was hired as the MRA director in December of 2014.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the MRA,” Kott said, “and I had the pleasure of meeting and working with so many great people over the past four years.”

During his time with the MRA, Kott implemented many new programs, including first and second grade flag football, third and fourth grade basketball, spring run club, U5 soccer and adult flag football. He also facilitated the merger of the Manistee County Little League and MRA Baseball programs and reintroduced U11 teams to the Manistee Soccer Club.

Kott maintained strong working relationships with the City of Manistee as well as Filer, Manistee, Onekama, Bear Lake, and Brown townships. He also worked collaboratively and established strong partnerships with Norman, Dickson, Arcadia, Pleasanton, Maple Grove and Marilla townships, adding them to the MRA’s existing list of “participating townships,” offering a reduced rate for their residents to participate in many MRA programs.

“Recreation is a vital component to any community, but especially to a small town,” Kott said. “People can find and make friends by participating in these activities, both kids and adults. It brings a community together on so many different levels.

“I think to have a healthy and thriving community, recreation needs to be one of the things that is given preferential treatment. It’s a very important piece.”

“It has been a pleasure to work with Kenny these past three and a half years, exceeding recreational opportunities for the youth of Manistee County,” said Mitch Deisch, MRA board chairperson. “The MRA has grown in so many areas due to Kenny’s passion for providing and often exceeding recreational opportunities for the youth of Manistee County.

“The full MRA board looks forward to working cooperatively with Mr. Doyle to continue and enhance recreational opportunities within Manistee County.”

Doyle will assume full duties on Oct. 15 and will be working with Kott until his last day of employment on Oct. 31.