Iron Works donates kitchen equipment to Senior Center

By SARAH HOWARD

Manistee County Council on Aging Executive Director

Hello Manistee County. I hope you are enjoying the weekend and have some fun plans. We have so much happening around the Senior Center, I can’t keep up.

Everyone has been asking when we will be moving into the new Wagoner Senior Center. I can tell you it will be at least six months to get the first phase together so we can move. After that, there are still two more phases, so the entire project will take longer.

Everywhere I go, I am asked about it. I have gotten so many positive comments and people are really happy that this beautiful structure will stay and be taken care of. I am just so excited to have this wonderful opportunity for the seniors in Manistee County. There is so much more we can offer and I am sure the community will be supportive to see this.

We had a such a wonderful call last week. Unfortunately, the Iron Works Café had to close and because they are also a non-profit organization, they felt since equipment was purchased with grant money, or with donations, that they would offer it back to other non-profits.

I went down to the Iron Works and could not believe what a wonderful gift all of the kitchen equipment would be for the Manistee County Council on Aging. So, Sunday with the help of my husband Tony, Marie, Linda, Jeanne and Dave we unhooked it all and took it outside.

Then, with the help of Rob from Seng’s he drove the fork truck and moved everything to a storage room that Jeff Seng loaned us until our new kitchen is ready. Jeff, you really made such a difference in this move. Without you we would have been stuck.

Thank you to everyone from the Iron Works’ board for seeing the value in working together, and being so generous with this beautiful equipment. This was truly something that will alleviate some large expenses for our new kitchen. Thank you to everyone who helped in anyway. This is why I am so proud to live in Manistee County. Our community, the townships and towns are always willing to help in some way.

It is finally here. Tomorrow we are all hopping on the large comfortable charter bus and heading down to Ford Field to see the Lions play the Green Bay Packers. I can’t believe how excited everyone is to go. I keep thinking what the ride home will be like. Some people will be happy and some disappointed. I have been approached by a couple of people asking about an overnight trip next year to Lambeau Field. Let me know what you your opinion is about this fun trip.

Tuesday, we have our attorney services with Michael Herring and on Wednesday there is Fun Bingo. Thursday is really busy. There is Sit & Get Fit, game day, foot clinic the drum circle and Tai Chi. Friday actually looks a little quiet for the staff. This is always good so everyone can get caught up.

We have our annual Color Tour on Monday, Oct. 16. Sign up for a fun ride throughout the county. We also stop at Lenz’s Countryside for some delicious pie and coffee.

We still have one last Mystery Trip on Oct. 26, so don’t wait to sign up. We have been having a waiting list for these trips. Our last potluck of the year is Sunday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. Come in and have some delicious food, great fellowship and some fun. All you need to do is bring a dish to pass.

We also have a Pumpkin Centerpiece class that will be at Gloria’s Floral Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Give us a call for information or to sign up for this fun experience.

Don’t forget we have our Colors of Autumn Dinner Dance on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the beautiful Ramsdell Ballroom. We have Jerry Zupin catering and Butch Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band entertaining. Tickets are available at the Senior Center.

This past week, our community celebrated Paint the Town Pink. I know how many people are affected every day by breast cancer. I always feel thankful that my mom is still here with us, but I know how much it hurts when you lose family to it. I lost my aunt and my grandma from this terrible disease. Make sure you get your yearly mammogram and every month do a self-check. Early detection is your best defense.

I hope your week is sunny and bright. Remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The Senior Center food bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Oct. 19. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (MMAP)

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill. Open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 5.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work or snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for two women to volunteer as visitors, and we have a male visitor who needs a homebound senior to visit.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information, call Jeannie Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The Senior Center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the Senior Center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit & Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center. Inside walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Marilla meal site. The seated Tai Chi class will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoons at the city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors and there is a fee per class for all others.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the Senior Center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/FUN BRIDGE

We’re looking for cribbage and beginning non-competitive bridge players. Our game day is Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Call the Senior Center to sign up, (231) 723-6477.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Oct. 11: Game day. We will be playing bunco at 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 7: Lions vs Packers trip.

Oct. 11: Drum circle, 12:30 p.m. at the city marina building.

Oct. 16: Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds.

Oct. 16: Color tour/pie at Lenz’s.

Oct. 17: Craft day with Myla Dinger (pressed flower cards).

Oct. 18: Beginners fun bridge (non-competitive) at 10:30 a.m. at the marina building.

Oct. 21: Last potluck of the year at 1 p.m. Please bring a dish to pass and a healthy appetite.

Oct 22: Police Talk at 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: Pumpkin Centerpiece class/Gloria’s, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25: Carrie Selbee & Roger Tarczon.

Oct. 26: Mystery Trip.

Oct. 31: Colors of Autumn dinner dance at the Ramsdell ballroom, 11 a.m.

Nov. 5: Diabetic support group, 10 a.m.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

· 6 p.m., Pinochle

Tuesday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Attorney services (by appointment)

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Bridge

Wednesday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 10 a.m., Losing it

· 11 a.m., Fun bingo

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength for seniors

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

Thursday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 10:30 a.m., Bunco/Game day

· Foot clinic

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 12:30 p.m., Drum circle (marina)

· 2 p.m., Seated Tai Chi (marina)

Friday

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength

MENU FOR WEEK of Oct. 8-12

Monday: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, wax beans, mixed fruit, roll

Tuesday: Homemade chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, coleslaw, peaches

Wednesday: Shepherds pie, mashed potatoes, broccoli, brownie, pears, roll

Thursday: Chop suey over rice, Asian vegetables, diced carrots, egg roll, tropical fruit

Friday: BBQ meatballs, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, applesauce, roll

(Menu is subject to change)