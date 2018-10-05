JUDY CUNNINGHAM: Wiejaczka believes ‘health care is necessary for everyone’

TO THE EDITOR:

On Nov. 6, we will vote to choose who we want to represent our interests in the state Legislature. Kathy Wiejaczka has been a nurse for 39 years and has seen the devastating effects on families without medical insurance and those rejected due to pre-existing conditions. Her position is clear.

Kathy Wiejaczka believes that health care is necessary for everyone and affordable health care is a right. She will work with all sides to come up with the best plan for Northern Michigan families. Kathy Wiejaczka is not an ideologue who puts party above the interests of people, she believes in putting “people first”.

Because of Kathy Wiejaczka’s strong position on health care, her opponent’s attack-ads call her a dangerous extremist who is too radical for Michigan. The ad says she is for a “government take-over” of health care which will put Medicare in danger. Really? These statements are nonsensical and false. Please stop these attack ads, Northern Michigan deserves better.

Kathy Wiejaczka’s Republican opponent claims he will fight to protect Medicare. How will he do that? Medicare is a federal government–run healthcare program for seniors. The Republican agenda is to transform Medicare into a private insurance voucher system. That will end Medicare, as we know it.

Another false claim is that government-run health care takes away your choice of doctor. Not true. One of the best features of Medicare, a government-run program, is that you choose whatever doctor you want. Unfortunately, with private “free-market” insurance, PPOs and HMOs require that you choose a doctor and hospital within their network.

Kathy Wiejaczka’s opponent proposes going back to the failed “free-market” private health insurance system that left millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions rejected or with unaffordable plans and low-wage and part-time workers without access to health care. Kathy Wiejaczka knows that is not what is best for the people of Northern Michigan.

We deserve good affordable health care for everyone. Vote Kathy Wiejaczka for State Representative on Nov. 6.

Judy Cunningham

Bear Lake