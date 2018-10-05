Local man appointed to Michigan Craft Beverage Council

LANSING — Gov. Rick Snyder announced this week initial appointments to the Michigan Craft Beverage Council.

Pursuant to Public Acts 154 and 155 of 2018, the Michigan Craft Beverage Council will award grants for research into winemaking, hops, barley, beer and spirits; conduct market surveys and analysis; and offer other programs that encourage the agricultural elements related to Michigan’s craft beverage industries. The council’s activities are funded exclusively by non-retail, non-wholesale liquor license fees.

“Craft beverage is a growing and well-loved industry in Michigan that is a positive impact on our economy,” Snyder said. “This council will ensure the continuation and growth of this industry all across the state.”

Members of the nine-person council are:

Term expiring Sept. 30, 2019

• Rosalind Mayberry, of Grand Haven, wine buyer and consultant/educator for D&W Fresh Market;

• Dustin Stabile, of Boyne Falls, vice president and head winemaker for Mackinaw Trail Winery & Vineyard;

• Zachary Owen, of Temperance, vice president of Temperance Distilling;

Term expiring Sept. 30, 2020

• Jim Holton, of Mount Pleasant, owner of Mountain Town Brewing Company & Steakhouse, Camille’s on the River, and Alma Brewing Co. and was one of the first to hold a micro brewer license in the state of Michigan;

• Scott Graham, of Lansing, executive director of the Michigan Brewers Guild;

• Bradley Stevenson, of Grand Rapids, chief production officer for Founders Brewing Company and was the vice president of operations at Founders from 2011-2014;

Term expiring Sept. 30, 2021

• Brian Lesperance, of Fennville, vice president of Fenn Valley Vineyards where he is responsible for running all daily operations;

• Michael Beck, of St. Johns, president of Uncle John’s Cider Mill, Inc.; and

• Richard Anderson, of Thompsonville, owner and spirits operations officer for Iron Fish Distillery

After initial appointments, members will serve three-year terms.