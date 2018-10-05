Looking Back for Oct. 6

20 YEARS AGO

Engler’s running mate visits

The Briny Building is a product of exactly the type of economic development Sen. Dick Posthumus strongly advocates. Posthumus, who is running for lieutenant governor on Gov. John Engler’s ticket, stopped in Manistee Monday as part of a state-wide tour. Posthumus toured the Briny Building with city officials under the guidance of developer Eric Gerstner who began restoration of the nearly century-old structure more than two years ago.

40 YEAR AGO

Downed trees cause damage

Wet and windy weather over the night took the lives of many trees in the area which were felled by a storm. City Police reported trees downed across the city. A large tree in front of the Episcopal Church fell completely across the roadway, and city crews were out early this morning to cut it up and clear the street.

Warns of vandalism

Public Safety Director John E. Willet reported today that the City of Manistee is having trouble with someone removing catch basin covers and dropping them into the holes. This practice could cause serious damage to vehicles or injury to bicycle riders or pedestrians who could fall into these open holes, Willet said.

60 YEARS AGO

Ulery to be honored

50 years of ministry will be marked by special services at the Onekama Church of the Brethren on October 12. J. Edson Ulery, widely-known minister of Manistee County and founding pastor of the church, Rev. Mark Schrock of Nappanee, Indiana will be the speaker for the day. The church at Onekama has never been large, but its influence has been greater than its numbers would indicate. Denominationally, it is considered a leader in Michigan, giving in time and money twice that of much larger churches.

80 YEARS AGO

School party

The Junior Class of the high school is sponsoring an all-school party on October 7. The party is to be a box social and every girl will bring a decorate box with a lunch for two people in it. The girl conceals he name so the boys do not know whose box it is and later in the evening, the boxes are auctioned off to the highest bidder. There will also be dancing in the gym during the party with music.

Six votes is margin

Manistee’s celebrated wrong way “Corrigan recount” was ended today and as a result Harry Holmgren was declared winner over Roy Hebner for the Republican nomination for sheriff by six votes.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum