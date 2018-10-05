Home / News in Brief / Methodist Marketplace to be held Oct. 20

MANISTEE — The Methodist Marketplace occurs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Manistee United Methodist Church, located at 387 First St. in Manistee.

Shoppers at the Marketplace will discover hand-made gift items at the Craft Fair, bargains in the Funky Junk department and fine kitchen implements at the Cutlery Shoppe. New this year is a Do-It-Yourself craft supply area. A Silent Auction offers themed gift baskets as well as specialty items. Everyone will enjoy viewing a display of quilts and reading their stories.

A luncheon is available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. which includes a sandwich, homemade vegetable soup and desserts along with a beverage for a fee. Take-home goodies may be found in the bakery. Proceeds from the Marketplace go to aid women and children worldwide as well as locally.

