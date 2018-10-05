Mysterious ‘Addams Family’ coming to the Ramsdell Theatre

MANISTEE — The macabre musical comedy, “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” will open on Oct. 26 at the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee.

It was created by award-winning authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys”), composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa (“The Wild Party”).

Directed by Jackie Karnisz and Paula Laws, the production promises to delight audiences with a hysterical original story, singing, dancing and all of the favorite Addams Family characters.

In the mysteriously kooky world of the Addams Family, a grave crisis is afoot. It is every father’s worst nightmare but in reverse. Dark and gothic daughter Wednesday has grown up and fallen in love with a “normal” young man, Lucas Beineke, from Ohio — a swing state. Worse, the romance seems to have turned the sullen Addams girl downright cheerful, leaving her family very concerned. Comedic chaos takes over when they host a dinner for Wednesday’s new boyfriend and his parents so they can become better acquainted with the entire Addams family.

This production stars MCP newcomer Amanda Feyen as Morticia, the matriarch of the Addams tribe; MCP veteran Ben Hengy as Gomez, her devoted husband; Leanna Engwall as Wednesday; Cameron Mitchell as Pugsley; Robert Isble as Uncle Fester; Elizabeth Zupin as Grandmama; John Starmann as Lurch; Zachary Weber as Lucas; Jordan Sell and Katie Biehl as the parents, Mal and Alice Beineke.

A group of spirited ancestors from diverse past generations also haunt the scenes. Their singing and

dancing, like that of the main characters, is a real treat, brought to the stage under the direction of two experienced theater professionals: music director, Bob Brenner and choreographer Shannon Snyder. The ancestors include Olivia Holtgren, David Holmer, Kyle Wojcik, Caroline Nellist, Cynthia McKenney, Scott McKenney, Christine Hren, Nicholas Osborn, Ron Grew, Joan Grew, Espen Bluestein, Lauren Hanna, Cassie Pendry, Gracey Anderson, Kaleb Shoemate, Angelina Sam, Olyvia Becerra, Elizabeth Chorley, Kaitlynne Lange and Lillie Schafer.

“The Addams Family, a New Musical Comedy” opens on Oct. 26 and runs through Nov. 4. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees. The Ramsdell Theatre is located at 101 Maple St. in Manistee. Call (231) 723-7188 for tickets.