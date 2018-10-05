Onekama First Congregational to hold Apple Dumpling fundraiser

ONEKAMA — Members and friends of the Onekama First Congregational Church will gather to make apple dumplings on Oct. 26 and 27 for its annual Apple Dumpling Fundraiser.

The fresh, unbaked dumplings are available for purchase in packages of either 1/2 dozen or a dozen. Included are baking instructions, a traditional sauce recipe and other ideas for serving.

To place a dumping order, call Carolyn at (231) 889-4393 or order via the church’s e-mail, appledumplingchurch@yahoo.com. The order deadline is Oct. 19.

When ordering, one should provide their name, telephone number, quantity of the order and day of pick up. Those who place an order will receive a confirmation phone call.

Orders can be picked up from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 26 or from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 27 at the Onekama First Congregational Church, located on the corner of Spring and Zosel streets in Onekama.