Onekama’s annual Fall Festival slated for Oct. 13

ONEKAMA — Fall has arrived in Onekama, as scarecrows begin to line Main Street (M-22) and store windows will soon be decorated with holiday themes.

It also marks the time of year when the Portage Lake Association (PLA) hosts its annual Onekama Fall Festival, slated this year for Saturday, Oct. 13.

Activities for this free, fun, family event begin at 9 a.m. with a One Mile Fun Run (costumes encouraged) with prizes for the winners and cutest, scariest and most original costume. Registration for the run will be from 8-8:45 a.m. at the PLA booth.

The arts and crafts show, food vendors, bake sale and popular Donut Wagon will also kick off at 9 a.m. in the Village Park.

A variety of children’s activities will take place throughout the day with bounce houses, sack races, pie eating contest, rock painting, face painting, pony, wagon rides and more – check online (www.Onekama.info) for a schedule of events or at the PLA table under the pavilion.

The PLA will also offer several items at a silent auction, including a Weber tailgate grill, a carved bear, quilt, Onekama banner and more.

A pet parade/costume contest, sponsored by Manistee Veterinary Hospital, will be held at noon. Registration will be onsite at 11:45 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the funniest, most creative and best “human” costume on a pet. This year, the pet parade will be in memory of Dr. Jeffrey Westheimer, a long-time supporter and veterinarian to many pets in the Onekama area. Rev. Frances Townsend from Onekama Church of the Brethren will provide a Blessing of the Pest.

Voting for the scarecrow contest will be held in the park during the festival. Tickets to vote are available for a small fee, with all proceeds benefiting the St. Joseph Food Pantry in Onekama.

Several Onekama area restaurants are offering discounts, specials and events throughout the festival as well.

Douglas Valley and the Manistee Veterinary Hospital are sponsoring the PLA’s Onekama Fall Festival.

The PLA is made up of a group of volunteers working to make the Onekama area a great place in which to live, play and stay. More information on the organization can be found on Facebook at “1, – Onekama, Michigan” or online at www.onekama.info.