Program helps students with personal growth

MANISTEE — Children often emulate the behavior of adults they come in contact with on a daily basis, so having strong role models is vital to creating good citizens.

For some less fortunate children the adults they come in contact with aren’t always the best role modes. Many times those are the children who also suffer from behavioral problems and struggle in their studies at school.

At Kennedy Elementary School, one program that has been proving successful is the Young Gentleman’s Club. The program began in the 2017-18 school year and had such good results that a Young Ladies Club was started this year with a similar format.

Centra Wellness SafeNet social worker Scott Solberg, who works in the school daily with troubled students, said there is great merit in the program. He works on the program with principal Kevin Schmutzler, Manistee Intermediate School District social worker Matt Somsel and teachers Don Demeuse, Josh Smith and Bill Edmondson.

“We have 35 signed up and 32 came to our first meeting,” said Solberg.”We meet on every other Tuesday and the kitchen staff provides us breakfast. We get our food and have a guest speaker that comes in and talks to the kids.”

Solberg said last year they had speakers like Manistee High School football coach Troy Bytwork, local attorney Richard Wilson, Faith Covenant Youth Pastor Kris Johns and many who others not only talked to the students about what they do, but offered some important life lessons as well.

“We touched on topics like making a good first impression, how to give and offer an apology, being a role model, sportsmanship, helping out at home and it just goes over well,” said Solberg. “What also is neat is these kids get to be part of a group with good purpose. We have a motto of ‘look good, feel good, do good.'”

Getting into the group also takes some buy-in from the students.

“They have to fill out an application, get their parents to agree and two teachers have to sign it and they get into the group,” said Solberg. “Our hope is that the kids are getting in with others and be lifted up to be a part of something.”

Solberg said by the end of last year they recognized a difference in students taking part in the program.

“At the end of last year we made a trip to the House of Flavors with the group,” said Solberg. “We had 30 kids in shirts and ties eating breakfast and were so well behaved that I had people grabbing me and asking who is this group? Stuff like this works. It may be a little work to do it, but it does work with the kids.”

Solberg said they are looking for people who would be good role models to come in and speak for 10 or 15 minutes on their profession and the importance of it. He said they also do other activities that may sound simple, but for some kids it is their only exposure to it.

“Next week we are teaching the kids how to tie a tie, and although that sounds like a simple thing, a lot of them don’t have anyone who can teach them how to do it,” said Solberg.

This year they are also starting a program for the Kennedy Elementary School girls and it is getting good feedback from the students.

Andrea Wegener is heading up that portion. Working with her on the project is Emily Noteware, Beryl Salzman, Tanya Hunter, Amy Rankin and Sara Franklin.

“It’s going to be similar in structure,” said Wegener. “Our first meeting is Oct. 10. We are committing to once a month with the girls to meet, but we might change that after we get going.”

She said the topics are going to be different than what they have been using for the boys.

“We are going to talk about empowering young girls, respecting yourself and others, goal setting, leadership qualities and things like that, what we feel is important for young women,” said Wegener. “There may even be some things like health and wellness and making new friends with the social aspect. We are looking for women speakers from the community to come in and talk about a topic and what they do.”

If anyone would like to contribute to the program or become a guest speaker, they are encouraged to call Kennedy Elementary principal Kevin Schmutzler at the school office at (231) 723-3271.