The Second Coming of the Savior Jesus Christ

Everyone on the Earth will See, Hear and Experience the Savior’s Coming

“For as the lightning cometh out of the east, and shineth even unto the west; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.” (Matthew 24: 27 in the New Testament)

“Then shall the arm of the Lord fall upon the nations.

And then shall the Lord set his foot upon this mount, and it shall cleave in twain, and the earth shall tremble, and reel to and fro, and the heavens also shall shake.

And the Lord shall utter his voice, and all the ends of the earth shall hear it; and the nations of the earth shall mourn, and they that have laughed shall see their folly.” (Doctrine & Covenants 45: 47-49 p. 82)

The Wicked on the Earth will be Destroyed at His Coming

“Behold, the day of the LORD cometh, cruel both with wrath and fierce anger, to lay the land desolate: and he shall destroy the sinners thereof out of it.” (Isaiah 13: 9 in the Old Testament)

“FOR, behold, the day cometh, that shall burn as an oven; and all the proud, yea, and all that do wickedly, shall be stubble: and the day that cometh shall burn them up, saith the LORD of hosts, that it shall leave them neither root nor branch.” (Malachi 4: 1 in the Old Testament)

“For the hour is nigh and the day soon at hand when the earth is ripe; and all the proud and they that do wickedly shall be as stubble; and I will burn them up, saith the Lord of Hosts, that wickedness shall not be upon the earth; For the hour is nigh, and that which was spoken by mine apostles must be fulfilled; for as they spoke so shall it come to pass; For I will reveal myself from heaven with power and great glory, with all the hosts thereof, and dwell in righteousness with men on earth a thousand years, and the wicked shall not stand.” (Doctrine & Covenants 29: 9-11 p. 50)

As the Savior Descends to the Earth Some on the Earth will be Caught up to Meet Him

“For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”

(1 Thessalonians 4: 16-17 in the New Testament)

Satan and His Angels will be Bound During the Millennium

“And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years, And cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years should be fulfilled: and after that he must be loosed a little season.” (Revelation 20: 2-3 in the New Testament)

“And because of the righteousness of his people, Satan has no power; wherefore, he cannot be loosed for the space of many years; for he hath no power over the hearts of the people, for they dwell in righteousness, and the Holy One of Israel reigneth.” (1 Nephi 22: 26 p. 52 in the Book of Mormon)

The Blessed Conditions Under Which the Earth Shall Exist After the Second Coming

To live during the 1,000 years after the Savior returns are almost beyond human power of comprehension, so different are they from all to which history testifies and experience confirms. A reign of righteousness throughout the earth has never yet been known to the fallen race of man. (Articles of Faith, p. 375)

In future articles we will cover the earthly events that will occur leading to the Second Coming and the blessed conditions that will exist after the Savior returns.

Dallas Jones is a local leader of the Church of JESUS CHRIST of Latter-Day Saints. For a more detailed free write-up on this article call (231) 383-8359 or send an email: dallasjones8349@yahoo.com