STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula gets taste of wintry weather

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is getting a taste of wintry weather a little earlier than usual this fall.

The National Weather Service office in the Marquette area says in a post on Twitter that a light accumulation of snow turned up Friday morning on vehicles and grass.

The official forecast warns of slippery conditions amid light snow mixed with rain. An inch or two (2.5 to 5.1 centimeters) of slushy snow was possible in places.

The National Weather Service says the first accumulating snow of the season usually happens around mid-October in the Upper Peninsula.

2 more face charges after suspicious fires in rural Michigan

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two more people have been charged following a string of suspicious fires in a rural part of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

The Daily News of Greenville reports 18-year-old Jacquelynn Harris of Morley and 20-year-old Derek Keeler of Sparta were arraigned Thursday in a Big Rapids courtroom on third-degree arson charges. The charges each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Thirty-two-year-old Theodore Cosnowski III of Howard City was arraigned Tuesday on an arson charge .

Court records didn’t indicate whether they had lawyers.

Crews responding Monday to a fire in Mecosta County’s Deerfield Township found several structures ablaze in the area about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Another fire was reported in neighboring Montcalm County and they also allegedly tried to break into an occupied home.

Construction begins on bridge between Detroit and Ontario

DETROIT (AP) — Construction work has started on a bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder attended an event in Windsor on Friday celebrating start of construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The span is expected to open in 2024.

A groundbreaking ceremony for advance construction was held this summer in Detroit. The bridge is named after the late hockey legend.

The six-lane, cable-stayed, Canadian-financed span over the Detroit River is expected to provide direct connections to highway networks in both cities. The corridor is the busiest commercial land crossing on the border between the U.S. and Canada, handling more than 30 percent of truck-hauled trade.

The privately-owned Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel are the only current commuter crossings between the cities.

