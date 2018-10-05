Taking the tour: Area students tour Amor Sign Studios for Sign Manufacturing Day

MANISTEE TWP. — At every turn, the world is marked with signs and graphic designs. And each one has a story to tell, as they’ve gone from idea to display.

On Friday, high school students from West Shore Educational Service District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program were immersed in the process as they toured Manistee’s Amor Sign Studios, Inc.

“This fits perfectly into (our curriculum),” said Josh Powers, assistant instructor of the course. “It was a very eye-opening experience for them, as well as myself.

“You see signs every day, but you don’t always think where it came from,” he said. “How did it get there? What is it made out of? Why did they choose that design? It’s important for the students to see this process up close.”

The tour was aimed to showcase careers in the sign, graphics and visual communications industries as part of Sign Manufacturing Day. The event was sponsored by the International Sign Association and the National Association of Manufacturers.

The CTE students got an up-close look at the industry’s wide range of careers, from artists to electricians and sales professionals to installers.

Nationwide, over 200,000 professionals work in the industry, which contributes to the growth of businesses and, in turn, their communities.

According to the International Sign Association, Sign Manufacturing Day — now in its sixth year — has led directly to hiring for a number of participants. In 2017, more than 3,700 students toured a North American sign, graphics and visual communications company in observance of the occasion.

“The sign, graphics and visual communications industry makes significant contributions to our community and provides dynamic and vibrant career opportunities in a range of fields,” said Tom H. Amor, president of Amor Sign Studios. “We hope that by spending part of their day with us, students were inspired to seek out the sign, graphics and visual communications industry, and perhaps our company, after they graduate.”

Manistee’s Amor Sign Studios was established in 1946. For four generations and nearly three quarters of a century, the family-owned business has served the region and beyond with a mission to create outstanding “curb appeal” for clients with professional design, manufacturing, and installation of signs, awnings, and electronic displays.

Earlier this year, Amor Sign Studios officially relocated to its new plant — located at 1965 Pine Creek Road in Manistee Township — which houses state-of-the-art equipment that gives the company extensive capabilities in digital printing, CNC routing, and programmable metal fabricating.