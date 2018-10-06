Ahlfeld

Jordyn and Brayden Ahlfeld, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, announce the birth of their baby girl.

Annalise Rose Ahlfeld was born on Sept. 12, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 21 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Shannon Nelson, of Ludington, Mich.

Paternal grandparents are Eric and Julie Ahlfeld, of Fountain, Mich.

Czarnecki

Tabitha and Jeremy Czarnecki, of Manistee, Mich., are the proud parents of a baby boy.

Dawson Dain Czarnecki was born on Sept. 26, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Randy and Bonnie Zuchowski, of Manistee, Mich.

Paternal grandparents are Bill and Sue Czarnecki, of Manistee, Mich.

Baby Dawson joins siblings Jayden and Kensley.

Hixon

Domonique Hawkins and Skylar Hixon, of Ludington, Mich., recently welcomed their baby girl.

Ayrahtrea Azailah Hixon was born on Sept. 13, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches.

Maternal grandmother is Doris Hawkins, of Baldwin, Mich.

Paternal grandmother is April Tucker, of Ludington, Mich.

Sibling Alahdrian Zaimar Metzger welcomes baby Ayrahtrea.

Krusniak

Nichole Stratton and Nicholas Krusniak are the proud parents of a baby boy.

Graysen Michael Krusniak was born on Sept. 9, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19.5 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Matthew and Valerie Chandler, of Wellston, Mich.

Paternal grandparents are Michael and Kathleen Krusniak, of Manistee, Mich.

Sister Gracie Stratton welcomes baby Graysen.

Manley

Kaitlynn and Liam Manley, of Manistee, Mich., announce the birth of their baby girl.

Pepper Elliott Manley was born on Sept. 26, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Eva and Rick Peppers, of Onekama, Mich.

Paternal grandmother is Melissa Kutchinski, of Manistee, Mich.