Harvest Fest to benefit Marilla Museum & Pioneer Place

MARILLA — Everyone is invited to Harvest Fest, a family friendly event, slated for next week.

The event is from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Marilla Museum & Pioneer Place, located at at 9991 Marilla Road in Copemish.

A harvest meal will take place from noon to 2 p.m.

There also will be live traditional music by the Baas Sisters, which includes fiddle, hammered dulcimer, penny whistle and guitar; pioneer activities and tours of historic buildings/

Free will donations will be accepted to support the maintenance and programming of Marilla Museum & Pioneer Place.

Call Jan at (231) 362-3430 for more information.