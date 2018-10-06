Manistee wins outright Lakes-8 crown with 35-27 win over Muskegon Catholic

MANISTEE — It was 57 years in the making.

Manistee won its first outright football league championship since 1961, and did it convincing fashion, with a 35-27 win over four-time defending Lakes-8 champion Muskegon Catholic Central Friday night.

The game was tied 21-21 at the half, but the Chippewas (7-0 overall, 4-0 Lakes-8) took complete control in the second to claim the crown.

“We stepped up and played more physical,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “This (Muskegon Catholic) is a quality program, and they weren’t going to go down easily. Our guys from Manistee had to take it, and we took it.”

Manistee racked up 444 yards of total offense led by quarterback Trevor Johns, who completed five of his eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, as well as rushing for 98 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

Bryson Jensen finished with 96 yards rushing on 17 carries and Blake Mikula had eight rushes for 64 yards in the contest.

Both teams had their way on offense in the first half, in which only one possession did not result in a touchdown.

Johns opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Logan Buren to give the Chippewas a 7-0 lead with 8:11 left in the first quarter.

Muskegon Catholic (3-4, 2-2) responded with a 12-play, 57-yard scoring drive to tie the score 7-7 late in the first quarter.

Manistee took the lead back on a 7-yard keeper by Johns, capping off an 81-yard scoring drive with 8:05 left in the second quarter.

The Crusaders scored the next two touchdowns, on a 21-yard pass play and a 61-yard pass to take a 21-14 lead that they looked to take into the locker room at halftime.

But Johns and the Chippewas had other ideas.

Taking over at their own 44-yard line with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, Manistee drove to the MCC 40 and took a time-out with 10 seconds left.

Johns threw a long pass to the front corner of the end zone that Buren could not corral, but Manistee still had a sliver of time on the clock.

Johns again dropped back, and this time connected with Fletcher Carpenter, who made a dramatic, juggling 40-yard catch in the back of the end zone to tie the game 21-21 with zeroes on the clock and seize back the momentum at the break.

“This team believes, and I think you saw it in the last drive of the first half,” Bytwork said. “These kids believe that they can be great. They believed they could win this championship and they’ve believed it all along.”

Perhaps encouraged by their own late score, Muskegon Catholic switched out of their familiar T-formation offense and spread four-wide in the second half. It would prove a costly tactical error, as none of their next four possessions lasted more than four plays.

After a sluggish start to the half, in which the two teams fumbled the ball four times in the first seven plays, it was all Chippewas.

Johns ran it in from a yard out to make the score 28-21 with 2:47 left in the third quarter, and made the score 35-21 with a 3-yard TD run with 8:07 left in the fourth.

Muskegon Catholic managed one more score, on a 3-yard pass with 1:29 left, but their 10-play, 83-yard drive consumed the bulk of the fourth quarter.

The Manistee band played the golden oldie, “Louie, Louie,” as time ran out, a song that did not exist the last time Manistee won an outright league title in football, 1961.

“I’m history guy,” Bytwork said. “I have a bachelor’s in history, a master’s in history, I taught history for 16 years. It’s meaningful when you do something that hasn’t been done for a long time, and that will stay with these kids.”

Next up for the Chippewas is a non-league home game against Grandville Calvin Christian (1-6) on Friday, Oct. 12.