Sabers fall short at Marion

MARION — Manistee Catholic Central football traveled to Marion for a West Michigan D League game Friday. The Sabers fell behind early and were unable to fully recover, falling 30-26 to the Eagles. With the loss the Sabers move to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the WMDL.

“The ball just didn’t fall our way tonight,” said MCC head coach Jake Szymanski. “We had a hard time putting in our extra points. That probably would have helped secure things for us. The first half, we didn’t really come out and play too hard. We scored on our first possession and then that was it for the half. We really went into a little bit of a funk for the rest of the half and we fought as hard as we could.”

Preston Picardat was 9-of-15 passing for 164 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception while also rushing 18 times for 70 yards. Brayden Perkins had five receptions for 74 yards. Eric Stickney caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and Devon Jackson caught a 40-yard touchdown pass. Mateo Barnett had 69 yards rushing and a score.

“These guys did a phenomenal job trying to come back and we had our chances there at the end,” Szymanski said. “We were inside the 35 with under a minute left and we had our shots at the end zone. We just couldn’t complete anything.”

John Slivka led the defense with 22 tackles and a fumble recovery. Picardat had 11 tackles, Barnett had six tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown while Sameric Hesse had six tackles with one being for a loss.

The Sabers next compete at Big Rapids Crossroads Friday at 7 p.m. in a WMDL contest.