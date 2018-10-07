American Cancer Society Look Good Feel Better Program slated

MANISTEE — Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital is offering the American Cancer Society’s Look Good Feel Better® program later this month.

The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 22 in Meeting Room A of the Education Center at the hospital, located at 1465 E. Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

Look Good Feel Better® is a free, non-medical, brand-neutral public service program that teaches beauty techniques to cancer patients to help them manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. The program is open to any woman who is undergoing or has recently completed treatment for cancer.

“Look Good Feel Better® is as much about improving and maintaining self-image and confidence as it is about appearance,” said Denise Dunn, Specialist Mission Delivery with the American Cancer Society. “Patients enjoy the opportunity to spend time in a relaxed, non-medical setting with others in the same situation. And the free make-up and instruction from a professional helps them look and feel better.”

Sessions include hands-on instruction on makeup, skin care, and nail care, as well as suggestions for using wigs, turbans, and scarves while undergoing treatment. The facilitator is a licensed cosmetologist who has received special additional training from the American Cancer Society.

The program is free, but registration is requested to ensure the proper make-up kit and materials are available for each participant. To register or for additional information, please contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.