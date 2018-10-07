Arcadia fire department kicks off Fire Prevention Week

MANISTEE COUNTY — Education is one of the most important components of Fire Prevention Week, which is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9.

The theme for this year’s observance, which takes place from Oct. 7-3, is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”

Arcadia Township Fire Department held its annual Fall Festival on Saturday as a kick off to Fire Prevention Week and as a fundraiser for the department.

“We have some fire prevention stuff for the kids, door prizes (CO2 alarms for people) and to kind of get people to see our equipment that we have here and to get the little kids so they’re not scared of seeing firemen with a mask on,” said Wes Hull, chief of the Arcadia Township Fire Department.

This year, the department offered more in the way of food than in years past, which Hull felt drew more people to the event.

A silent auction of items donated by community members and local businesses helped to raise money for an auxiliary fund.

“This will be a fundraiser for the fire department and that money that we take in today goes into a fund that we use if we have a member that’s sick and we want to send flowers or if we want to get new T-shirts (or other things like that),” said Hull.

The all-volunteer department in Arcadia includes 18 firefighters, eight of which are also cross-trained for medical. Hull said last year the department received 74 calls.

“Which is not a lot of calls, but 74 calls and 52 weeks a year, you’re averaging one call a week,” he said. “But they run in spurts, you might go for two weeks with nothing and then you get two or three calls in one week.”

During the event on Saturday, members of the public had the opportunity to check out the department’s two pumper trucks, tender and rescue truck. There were also demonstrations given throughout the event given by firefighters and members of the medical team.

“We try to get to kids because it can be scary when they see a fireman coming with the masks and everything on. We’re trying to get them used to seeing stuff like that so they know we’re there to help them instead of hiding from them,” said Hull. “We get them to learn more, plus adults; there’s some stuff they don’t know about fires — getting low, maybe you have to crawl out of a situation were the smoke

rises up, if you get low you can sometimes get out of it.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), anyone who reports a home fire today, is more likely to die than they were in 1980. This fact is attributed to several factors, including the way homes are built and the contents in them.

“Open floor plans and a prevalence of modern synthetic furnishings make homes burn faster and the fires produce deadly smoke and gases within moments,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy.

According to Carli, a person can have as little as two to three minutes to escape a home fire today as compared to eight to 10 minutes years ago.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme emphasizes three points:

• Look for places fire can start;

• Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm; and

• Learn two ways out of each room.

“This year’s Fire Prevention Week messages point to the essentials of home fire safety,” said Carli. “Looking for potential fire hazards in the home, making sure your smoke alarms are working properly, and having a home escape plan that everyone has practiced – these actions can dramatically reduce the loss from home fires.”

Hull said fall is the start of “fire season.”

“People will be starting their fireplaces and their furnaces. A lot of chimney fires, they’ll start their fireplaces and start their fires going in there,” he said. “As the day warms up they let the fire smolder down and it builds up creosote in the chimney. Then when they do get a nice cold day, they fire that baby up and it lights that creosote on fire which starts chimney fires. So we’re trying to get people informed on things like that.”

For more information about Fire Prevention Week visit www.firepreventionweek.org.