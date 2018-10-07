Benzie Area Historical Society hosts Fall Fest activities

FRANKFORT — The Benzie Area Historical Society & Museum will host several activities in conjunction

with the Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest.

During the Frankfort Fall Festival, Ask the History Nerd will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Historian and Benzie Area Historical Society researcher Andy Bolander will use historic photos to build a picture of the development and history of Frankfort Harbor and the days when the Ann Arbor car ferries were the economic engine of the area. Meet at Frankfort’s Mineral Springs Park.

The Drake School Old-Fashioned Family Fun will be the Frankfort Fall Festival featured community event from noon-2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tour the one-room schoolhouse and enjoy old-fashioned fun and games on the school grounds, located on the corner of Fowler and Valley roads in Honor.

The Benzie Area Historical Museum will be open and tours will be available throughout Fall Fest, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. The museum is located at 6941 Traverse Ave. in Benzonia.