BETSY JOHNSON: Disappointed with negative advertising in local campaign

Those running for political office should expect to work exceedingly hard and invest great amounts of their time and energy. What they should not expect is to be attacked by opponents with blatantly untrue and unfair information. Unfortunately, this is exactly what is happening in the current campaign for Michigan’s State House in the 101st District.

Jack O’Malley’s campaign has started a vicious smear campaign against his opponent, Kathy Wiejackza, with ugly print and TV ads that totally and purposefully misrepresent her views on healthcare.

When asked about such negative advertising at the recent Benzie County Chamber of Commerce candidate debate, Jack O’Malley claimed that he didn’t know who was putting them out and couldn’t do anything about it. Interesting, as his most recent TV ad says it is paid for by the Republican Campaign Committee and authorized by Jack O’Malley.

Other candidates at the forum indicated that they would denounce such negative campaigning. Not Jack O’Malley. Is it too much to expect that a candidate running to represent us in Lansing set the standard for fairness, decency and honesty? In the case of Mr. O’Malley, apparently it is.

Betsy Johnson

Empire