DANA GETSINGER: Encourages others to choose ‘common decency’

TO THE EDITOR:

Is there no limit to the depths the Michigan Republican Party will sink? Our family recently received a disgusting postcard filled with fear and falsehoods concerning Kathy Wiejaczka. As a registered nurse for 40 years, she has always put her charges AND their suffering families first. To associate Kathy with the false argument of “death panels” is nothing more than a lazy rehash of the last decade.

Until Michigan Republicans present a candidate who has the compassion and credentials that Kathy Wiejaczka represents, their mailers will be thrown into the recycle bin.

Please, vote for common decency this November.

Dana Getsinger

Traverse City