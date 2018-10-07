Good ole’ fashioned fun

Civic Club’s annual Kids Carnival a success

STRONACH TWP. — Hundreds of families turned out on Saturday for the annual Kids Carnival hosted by the Civic Club.

“We do an annual carnival every year; it’s not always at the same time,” said Connie Jankwietz, Civic Club board member. “We try to mix it up a little bit and not interfere with anybody’s else’s events they have so that’s why we picked this weekend.”

Last year’s event was held in February at the Manistee VFW post.

On Saturday, children from 2 months to 14 years old had the opportunity to try their hand at a variety of games from bean bag toss to the duck pond, Timber Tower, the guessing game and a cupcake walk, among others.

“The purpose is to get the kids out, and to do something for the kids,” said Jankwietz. “We try to make it very affordable for families, and we always have members of the Civic Club that will donate money for families that can’t afford to come in and pay. It’s a $5 suggested price, it’s not set in stone, and that gives them 10 tickets plus a bag full of goodies, and they can go from game to game with those tickets.”

Jankwietz said the Civic Club has been in operation since 1951, originally as a nonprofit organization with the State of Michigan under the name St. Joe’s Civic Club. Now the group just goes by Civic Club.

She said the group performs civic projects in the community, mainly focused on children.

“Any money that is made today, if there’s profit from this, we would use it for our Christmas (project),” she said. “This year our Christmas project is going to be blankets for the preschools. We take them to FiveCAP. The ladies from the Civic Club make them, then we wrap them and put gift candy (with them).”

The Civic Club currently has about 310 members, and operates out of a location it relocated to in August 2016 — the old Filer City Bar, said Jankwietz. If anyone would like more information on the club or to become a member, search Civic Club on Facebook or stop in at 671 Mee St. in Filer City.