GREG SCHMID: Urges yes vote on Proposal 1

TO THE EDITOR:

Michigan voters face an historic choice Nov. 6.

Should Cannabis be legally for regulated for adults in limited amounts under limited circumstances? Proposal 1 would regulate cannabis possession for adults away from kids, cars and the public.

Proposal 1 would remove penalties for small amounts, and impose a 10 percent sin tax on cannabis sales, plus 6 percent sales tax. It would forbid any cannabis sales except through state and locally licensed businesses. Licensed shop owners won’t get rich either; the IRS forbids normal business tax deductions so about 80 percent of store profits will go straight into the public treasury.

Prop 1 would protect landlords who don’t want cannabis on their property, protect employers with workplace drug policies, keep cannabis away from schools, and provide for drugged driving arrests for abusers.

As an attorney I have watched many lives ruined due to marijuana law enforcement, but if you factor out the black market (where some dealers also offer hard drugs) cannabis itself poses no public safety threat; it is not a itself a gateway drug, is not addictive, and is not harmful to humans.

Cannabis is almost as popular as beer, and less fattening. Alcohol prohibition ended 85 years ago, and it is finally time to end prohibition of cannabis.

As a Republican and civil libertarian my view is that limited government, based on personal liberty and rule of law, should not try account for tastes. Laws that don’t respect people breed people who don’t respect laws. Vote yes on Proposal 1.

Greg Schmid

Frankfort