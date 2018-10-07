Morgan Farms settlement proposed in Traverse City

By Jordan Travis

The Record-Eagle

TRAVERSE CITY — City commissioners could set a path for resolving a dispute over a third phase for Morgan Farms, part of a massive planned neighborhood in Traverse City’s far northwest corner.

Commissioners on Monday will vote on a mediated settlement agreement between John Hughes on behalf of the Roland Habrecht Trust, which owns part of the neighborhood, and the city itself.

“I hope they’ll ratify it, because the city attorney, the city manager and the mayor agreed to it after eight hours of mediation,” David Bieganowski, Hughes’ attorney, said. “It’s not compromising the city at all, it’s just recognizing the reality of what’s happened over the years.”

Morgan Farms is a planned unit development, meaning each phase of developing the 132-acre neighborhood must meet conditions and comply with a plan book the city approved in 2003.

Landowner representatives were working with developer Richland Residential and firm Mansfield Land Use Consultants on amended plans for the neighborhood’s third phase. But city planning commissioners in February rebuffed their request because it didn’t meet a city-imposed condition dictating the mix of residential and commercial building space for each phase.

The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals upheld city planning commissioners’ decision, so Bieganowski asked 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power to overturn the city Board of Zoning Appeals’ finding.

Bieganowski and others argued the city never considered the commercial-to-residential ratio rule before. Bieganowski said the city allowed numerous changes to other phases that, combined with the development property being split between two owners in 2009, make the rule unenforceable.

That rule could change or go away entirely if city commissioners approve the settlement, Bieganowski said. The proposal calls for the city considering an amendment to the rule. The landowner would resubmit its proposed changes for the third phase to the planning commission, which Bieganowski expects they would then accept despite other concerns they voiced about the proposal.

“There were a bunch of other issues, but none of them had consensus,” he said. “They were not put in the minutes as a reason for denial.”

The case is on administrative stay, meaning it would resume if the city rejects either the rule amendment or the resubmitted phase plan changes, Bieganowski said. The landowner would pursue its demand for $2.6 million in damages if the case continues — that’s what Bieganowski said the city owes the landowner after Richland Residential dropped its pursuit in buying and building the third phase following the city’s rejections.

City attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said it’s up to city commissioners on Monday to approve or reject the proposed settlement. She declined to discuss the proposed terms as she believes court rules make mediation confidential.

City Mayor Jim Carruthers attended mediation and said he believes the city and landowner reached agreeable terms.

“It’s what we came up with, so it will be up to the city commission to support or not support,” he said. “But it seems like everybody at the table seemed somewhat happy with what we came up with through this agreement.”

Morgan Farms is inside city limits north of M-72 and a half-mile west of M-22. Numerous houses stand in part of its first phase, while most of the development property along M-72, plus space for a second one, are mostly undeveloped.

The latest third-phase proposal called for 11 buildings with 240 housing units and 50,000 square feet of commercial space, equating to 17 percent commercial space and 83 percent residential space, city documents show. But the planned unit development rule called for a 45 percent to 55 percent commercial-to-residential mix, respectively.

Doug Mansfield, Mansfield Land Use Consultants president, argued that requirement is impractical because of changing market forces and changes to a neighboring phase that would block the third phase’s commercial space from view.

Several Morgan Farms residents balked at the proposed changes to the third phase in previous meetings, arguing it was a far cry from what they expected when they bought their homes there.

McGillivary said he’s willing to hear Trible-Laucht explain the settlement in a closed-door portion of Monday’s meeting. But he thinks any debate over its merits should happen in the open for Morgan Farms residents’ sake.

“They should be able to hear the discussion about the merits of it,” he said.

Carruthers said he believed that discussion could take place after the closed session Monday and before commissioners vote on the settlement proposal.