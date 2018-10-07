Spirit of the Woods announces October hike

MANISTEE COUNTY — The community is invited to join a fall hike.

The Spirit of the Woods Chapter of the North Country Trail Association announces a hike on Oct. 13. The group will be walking on the North Country Trail along the Hodenpyle Pond shoreline from the Blueberry Lane parking area.

Hikers can choose to do a 5 mile in and out, for a total of 10 miles, or choose a shorter hike by electing to turn around at 2.5 miles or at 3.8 miles. The trail is very scenic and relatively easy hiking. Great fall colors following the shoreline are expected, as well.

RSVP by contacting Gary Hearing at (630) 947-3534 or by email at 1trailrat@gmail.com.

The hike will start at 9 a.m. from the parking area on Blueberry Lane. The bridge (Petersen/Cooley bridge) on M-55 is closed just west of M-37.

The alternate route from M-31 is east on M-55, go north on Highbridge Road, then go east on Nine Mile Road to Marilla Road. Go north on Marilla Road to Beers Road. Go east on Beers Road. Go past the Marilla Trailhead to Blueberry Lane. Parking is to the immediate right.