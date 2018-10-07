STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

5 set to be inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A woman who helped expose Flint’s lead-contaminated water crisis and another who helped negotiate the 1855 Treaty of Detroit are joining the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is among three contemporary women and Agatha Biddle is one of two historical women being inducted. The 35th annual ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 18 at East Lansing’s Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center.

Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician and public health expert, recently wrote a book about her experiences. Biddle, a tribal chief, helped broker the treaty between the U.S. government and Michigan Indian tribes.

Other contemporary honorees are Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and chemist Angela Wilson. The second historical inductee is Clara Stanton Jones, the first woman and African American to lead a major U.S. library system.

Michigan Tech to receive federal mine safety training grant

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Technological University in Houghton will receive nearly $253,000 in funding from the U.S. Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The grant is part of more than $10 million awarded to 46 states, the Navajo Nation, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marina Islands to support safety and health courses and other programs.

The funds will provide miners with federally mandated training. It covers miners working at surface and underground coal and metal and nonmetal mines, including those in shell dredging or employed at surface stone, sand and gravel mining operations.

Michigan Technological University is in the state’s Upper Peninsula.

Detroit freeway could be renamed for Aretha Franklin

DETROIT (AP) — Officials in Detroit are considering another way to remember legendary Motown singer Aretha Franklin.

Detroit Democratic Rep. Fred Durhal III has proposed renaming a portion of M-10 for the Queen of Soul. The stretch would be from 8 Mile to Interstate 94.

Franklin died in August at age 76 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The road is now known by various names such as Lodge Freeway for a former Detroit mayor. Durhal says the section is near Franklin’s father’s church.

The measure has 80 co-sponsors and could be heard before the legislature adjourns its two-year session late this year.

The Detroit City Council acted last year to name a downtown street for Franklin and recently approved memorializing her in a city park .

University of Michigan researchers get algae biofuel grant

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan researchers will use a $2 million Energy department grant toward finding ways to use algae as a biofuel source for diesel engines.

The Ann Arbor school says they will work with Penn State University researchers to evaluate how best to grow algae, transform it into a diesel fuel and maximize its performance during the combustion process.

Algae-based biofuels are seen as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel fuels, which produce high levels of greenhouse gases when they burn.

Biology professor Bradley Cardinale says the researchers are “one of the first teams in the world to go all the way from designing sustainable biofuel feedstocks in outdoor ponds, to refining fuel so that it runs a diesel engine in a cleaner, more environmentally friendly way.”

— From the Associated Press