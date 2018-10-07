Updated website offers residents easy access to lead information, resources

LANSING, Mich. – A recently updated Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) website is providing a one-stop shop for Michigan residents seeking lead information and resources.

Michigan.gov/lead provides information on lead and lead services in Michigan, along with lead policies and laws. The newly revamped website also allows users to access lead data and reports and provides resources for lead professionals and healthcare providers.

“We want to educate people about lead and what to do if they have been exposed, and this updated website provides one central place for the state’s lead information,” said Dr. Eden Wells, MDHHS chief medical executive and co-chair of Michigan’s Child Lead Exposure Elimination Commission. “This is just another step in eliminating lead hazards and creating a lead-free Michigan.”

The updated site is the result of combining two MDHHS lead websites. Leading the effort were the Healthy Homes Section (HHS) and Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program (CLPPP). Both HHS and CLPPP work to reduce lead exposure in Michigan.

Visit Michigan.gov/lead for more information.